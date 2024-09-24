FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Angel City FC vs. Portland Thorns FC

September 24, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC YouTube Video







Angel City FC and Portland Thorns FC played to a 2-2 draw on September 23, 2024. Alyssa Thompson and Claire Emslie scored for Angel City while Morgan Weaver and Olivia Moultrie scored for Portland.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 24, 2024

Angel City Football Club Scores Equalizer in Front of Sold out Home Crowd to End Match in Draw against Portland Thorns FC - Angel City FC

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.