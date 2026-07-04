FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Angel City FC vs. Orlando Pride

Published on July 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC YouTube Video







It's all Angel City as they beat Orlando Pride thanks to goals from Maiara Niehues and Sveindís Jónsdóttir.

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 3, 2026

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