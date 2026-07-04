NWSL Angel City FC

FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Angel City FC vs. Orlando Pride

Published on July 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Angel City FC YouTube Video


It's all Angel City as they beat Orlando Pride thanks to goals from Maiara Niehues and Sveindís Jónsdóttir.

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