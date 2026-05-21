FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Angel City FC vs. Kansas City Current
Published on May 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Kansas City Current YouTube Video
Angel City FC keeps all three points at home with a hard-fought 2-1 victory after a high-intensity battle against Kansas City Current. LA scored first with Gisele Thompson and Ally Sentnor tied it up for Kansas. But, Kennedy Fuller rose to the occasion and sealed the statement win in front of the home crowd.
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