Angel City FC

Full Highlights: Angel City FC vs Gotham FC

July 7, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Gotham defeated Angel City following goals from Rose Lavelle and Delanie Sheehan.

Angel City got on the board following a penalty converted by Claire Emslie.

