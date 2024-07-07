Full Highlights: Angel City FC vs Gotham FC

July 7, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC YouTube Video







Gotham defeated Angel City following goals from Rose Lavelle and Delanie Sheehan.

Angel City got on the board following a penalty converted by Claire Emslie.

