Full Highlights: Angel City FC vs Gotham FC
July 7, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Angel City FC YouTube Video
Gotham defeated Angel City following goals from Rose Lavelle and Delanie Sheehan.
Angel City got on the board following a penalty converted by Claire Emslie.
