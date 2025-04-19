FULL HIGHLIGHTS - North Carolina Courage vs. Bay FC
April 19, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage YouTube Video
Kiki Pickett scores the game-winning goal against her old team to give Bay FC all three points on the road.
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
Check out the North Carolina Courage Statistics
