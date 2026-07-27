MLR Anthem Rugby Carolina

FULL GAME: New England vs Anthem RC: Week 5: MLR 2026: Can Free Jacks Get in the Win Column?

Published on July 27, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)
Anthem Rugby Carolina YouTube Video


The New England Free Jacks hosted during Week 5 of the Major League Rugby season at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy, Massachusetts

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Major League Rugby Stories from July 27, 2026


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