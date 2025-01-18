Full Game Highlights: Vancouver Warriors vs Ottawa Black Bears

January 18, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors YouTube Video







Full highlights from Ottawa's 9-8 win over Vancouver, their second win in a row. The two teams meet again next week. January 17, 2025.

