Full Game Highlights: Vancouver Warriors vs Halifax Thunderbirds

February 1, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors YouTube Video







Full highlights from Halifax's 10-9 win over Vancouver. Ryan Terefenko leads Halifax with 5 points.

