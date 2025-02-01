Full Game Highlights: Vancouver Warriors vs Halifax Thunderbirds
February 1, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Vancouver Warriors YouTube Video
Full highlights from Halifax's 10-9 win over Vancouver. Ryan Terefenko leads Halifax with 5 points.
