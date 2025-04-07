Full Game Highlights: Toronto Rock vs Las Vegas Desert Dogs
April 7, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Full highlights from Las Vegas' 14-13 OT win over Toronto. Jack Hannah scored the game winner, shorthanded.
