Full Game Highlights: Saskatchewan Rush vs Vancouver Warriors

February 23, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush YouTube Video







Full highlights from Saskatchewan's 10-7 win over Vancouver. This is the Rush's 5th consecutive win. February 21, 2025.

