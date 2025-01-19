Full Game Highlights: Saskatchewan Rush vs Toronto Rock

January 19, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush YouTube Video







Full game highlights from Toronto's 11-8 win over Saskatchewan. This was Toronto's 1st win of the season. January 18, 2025

