Full Game Highlights: Saskatchewan Rush vs Toronto Rock
January 19, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Saskatchewan Rush YouTube Video
Full game highlights from Toronto's 11-8 win over Saskatchewan. This was Toronto's 1st win of the season. January 18, 2025
Check out the Saskatchewan Rush Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from January 19, 2025
- Roughnecks Edge Swarm, 12-11, in Overtime - Calgary Roughnecks
- Desert Dogs WIN 12-10 over Seals in Front of Sellout Crowd - Las Vegas Desert Dogs
- Seals Fall to Desert Dogs in Sin City - San Diego Seals
- Rock Lock Down First Win of the Season - Toronto Rock
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.