Full Game Highlights: Saskatchewan Rush vs Halifax Thunderbirds

March 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Full highlights from Halifax's 17-9 win over Saskatchewan at Scotiabank Centre. Randy Staats, Clarke Petterson and Mike Robinson all contributed hat tricks. March 14, 2025.
