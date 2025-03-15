Full Game Highlights: Saskatchewan Rush vs Halifax Thunderbirds

March 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush YouTube Video







Full highlights from Halifax's 17-9 win over Saskatchewan at Scotiabank Centre. Randy Staats, Clarke Petterson and Mike Robinson all contributed hat tricks. March 14, 2025.

