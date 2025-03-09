Full Game Highlights: Saskatchewan Rush vs Georgia Swarm
March 9, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Georgia Swarm YouTube Video
Full highlights from Saskatchewan's 8-7 win over Georgia. Frankie Scigliano made 45 saves. March 8, 2025.
Check out the Georgia Swarm Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from March 9, 2025
- The Philadelphia Wings and Albany FireWolves Went Toe-To-Toe - Philadelphia Wings
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Georgia Swarm Stories
- Georgia Swarm Face off against Saskatchewan Rush in Pivotal Top-Three
- Georgia Swarm Trade Defenseman TJ Comizio to Colorado Mammoth for 3rd Pick in 2026 NLL Draft
- Comparing the Otherworldly Exploits of Lyle Thompson and Jeff Teat
- Swarm Make First Trip to Canada's Capital to Face Ottawa Black Bears
- Swarm Second Half Begins on the Road against the Toronto Rock