NLL Saskatchewan Rush

Full Game Highlights: Saskatchewan Rush vs Calgary Roughnecks

February 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Saskatchewan Rush YouTube Video


Full highlights from Saskatchewan's 16-13 win over Calgary. Keenan and Church each score 7 points in the win. February 14, 2025.
