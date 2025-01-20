Full Game Highlights: San Diego Seals vs Las Vegas Desert Dogs

January 20, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

San Diego Seals YouTube Video







Full highlights from Las Vegas' 12-10 win over San Diego in front of their first-ever sold out crowd. January 18, 2025.

