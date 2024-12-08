Full Game Highlights: San Diego Seals vs Georgia Swarm
December 8, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
San Diego Seals YouTube Video
Full highlights from Georgia's 13-12 OT win over San Diego. December 7, 2024
Check out the San Diego Seals Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from December 8, 2024
- Thunderbirds Drop Home Opener to Roughnecks - Halifax Thunderbirds
- Bandits Pull Away in Fourth to Hand 'Hawks 15-7 Loss - Rochester Knighthawks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.