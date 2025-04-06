Full Game Highlights: San Diego Seals Halifax Thunderbirds

April 6, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

San Diego Seals YouTube Video







Full highlights from Halifax's 13-10 win over San Diego in their final regular season home game. Staats led with 4G/2A.

