NLL San Diego Seals

Full Game Highlights: San Diego Seals Halifax Thunderbirds

April 6, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
San Diego Seals YouTube Video


Full highlights from Halifax's 13-10 win over San Diego in their final regular season home game. Staats led with 4G/2A.
