Full Game Highlights: Rochester Knighthawks vs Ottawa Black Bears
March 16, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Rochester Knighthawks YouTube Video
Full highlights from Rochester's 18-8 win over Ottawa. Connor Fields led with 10 points. March 15, 2025.
Check out the Rochester Knighthawks Statistics
