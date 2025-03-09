Full Game Highlights: Rochester Knighthawks vs Las Vegas Desert Dogs

March 9, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Rochester Knighthawks YouTube Video







Full game highlights from Rochester's big 21-13 win over Las Vegas. Connor Fields led all scorers with 6 goals and 5 assists. March 7, 2025.

