NLL Rochester Knighthawks

Full Game Highlights: Rochester Knighthawks vs Las Vegas Desert Dogs

March 9, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Full game highlights from Rochester's big 21-13 win over Las Vegas. Connor Fields led all scorers with 6 goals and 5 assists. March 7, 2025.
