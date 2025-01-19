Full Game Highlights: Rochester Knighthawks vs Halifax Thunderbirds

January 19, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Rochester Knighthawks YouTube Video







Full highlights from Rochester's 10-9 win over Halifax, avenging their loss from the week prior. Connor Fields led ROC with 4G, 2A. January 18, 2024

