Full Game Highlights: Rochester Knighthawks vs Halifax Thunderbirds
January 19, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Rochester Knighthawks YouTube Video
Full highlights from Rochester's 10-9 win over Halifax, avenging their loss from the week prior. Connor Fields led ROC with 4G, 2A. January 18, 2024
