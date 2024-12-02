Full Game Highlights: Philadelphia Wings vs San Diego Seals
December 2, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Philadelphia Wings YouTube Video
Full highlights from San Diego's 18-15 win over Philadelphia. December 1, 2024
