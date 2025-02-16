Full Game Highlights: Ottawa Black Bears vs Albany FireWolves
February 16, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Ottawa Black Bears YouTube Video
Full highlights from Ottawa's 18-9 win over Albany. Jeff Teat led the scoring with six goals and three assists. February 15, 2025.
