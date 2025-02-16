Full Game Highlights: Ottawa Black Bears vs Albany FireWolves

February 16, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears YouTube Video







Full highlights from Ottawa's 18-9 win over Albany. Jeff Teat led the scoring with six goals and three assists. February 15, 2025.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from February 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.