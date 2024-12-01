Sports stats



Las Vegas Desert Dogs

Full Game Highlights: Las Vegas Desert Dogs vs Rochester Knighthawks

December 1, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Las Vegas Desert Dogs YouTube Video


Watch the Game Highlights from Rochester Knighthawks vs. Las Vegas Desert Dogs, 11/30/2024. Rochester hangs on for the 14-12 win.
Check out the Las Vegas Desert Dogs Statistics

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...

National Lacrosse League Stories from December 1, 2024


    The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

    Other Recent Las Vegas Desert Dogs Stories



    Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
    OurSports Central