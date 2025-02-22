Full Game Highlights: Las Vegas Desert Dogs vs Colorado Mammoth
February 22, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Las Vegas Desert Dogs YouTube Video
Full highlights from Las Vegas' 14-7 win over Colorado at the Loud House. This one got heated! February 21, 2025.
Check out the Las Vegas Desert Dogs Statistics
