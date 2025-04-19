Full Game Highlights: Halifax Thunderbirds vs Toronto Rock

April 19, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video







Full highlights from Halifax's 16-9 win over Toronto. Dawson Theede led with 10 points to help the Thunderbirds clinch a quarterfinal playoff home game. April 18, 2025.

