Full Game Highlights: Halifax Thunderbirds vs Toronto Rock

April 19, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Full highlights from Halifax's 16-9 win over Toronto. Dawson Theede led with 10 points to help the Thunderbirds clinch a quarterfinal playoff home game. April 18, 2025.
