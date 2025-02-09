Full Game Highlights: Halifax Thunderbirds vs Philadelphia Wings

February 9, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video







Full highlights from Halifax's 14-10 win over Philadelphia on Philly's Marvel Superhero Day. Philadelphia wore Indigenous inspired Captain American jerseys, with the Thunderbirds donning Deadpool inspired duds. February 8, 2025.

