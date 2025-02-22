Full Game Highlights: Halifax Thunderbirds vs Ottawa Black Bears
February 22, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video
Full highlights from Halifax's 14-9 win over Ottawa. Randy Staats scored 4 goals and Ryan Terefenko 3. February 21, 2025.
Check out the Halifax Thunderbirds Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from February 22, 2025
- Albany FireWolves Get Full Team Effort in Dominant 11-6 Win Over Philadelphia Wings - Albany FireWolves
- Wings Lose Four Straight - Philadelphia Wings
- Player Transactions - NLL
- Warriors Battle Hard against Rush, Keegan Bal Scores 200th Career Goal - Vancouver Warriors
- Bandits Look for Revenge in Rematch with Seals - Buffalo Bandits
- Albany FireWolves Square off with Philadelphia Wings on Alphie's Birthday - Albany FireWolves
- Scigliano Stifles Warriors' Offence in Road Victory - Saskatchewan Rush
- Vancouver Warriors Fall Short Against Rush 10-7 - Vancouver Warriors
- Las Vegas Desert Dogs Defeat Colorado Mammoth, 14-7 - Las Vegas Desert Dogs
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.