Full Game Highlights: Halifax Thunderbirds vs Ottawa Black Bears

February 22, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video







Full highlights from Halifax's 14-9 win over Ottawa. Randy Staats scored 4 goals and Ryan Terefenko 3. February 21, 2025.

