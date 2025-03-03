Full Game Highlights: Halifax Thunderbirds vs Las Vegas Desert Dogs
March 3, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video
Full highlights from Halifax's 9-5 win over Las Vegas. Warren Hill made 41 saves. March 1, 2025
