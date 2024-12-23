Full Game Highlights: Halifax Thunderbirds vs Colorado Mammoth
December 23, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Full highlights from Colorado's 19-14 win over Halifax on Saturday night at the Loud House. Will Malcom led with 7 goals and 3 assists. December 21/24
