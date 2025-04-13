Sports stats



NLL Halifax Thunderbirds

Full Game Highlights: Halifax Thunderbirds vs Buffalo Bandits

April 13, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video


Full highlights from Buffalo's 15-12 win over Halifax. Buffalo clinches 1st overall in the NLL. April 12, 2025.
