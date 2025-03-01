Full Game Highlights: Georgia Swarm vs Ottawa Black Bears
March 1, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Georgia Swarm YouTube Video
Full highlights from Georgia's 15-9 win over Ottawa. Lyle Thompson scores the 350th goal of his career (and his 351st and 352nd). February 28, 2025.
Check out the Georgia Swarm Statistics
