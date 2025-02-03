Full Game Highlights: Georgia Swarm vs Las Vegas Desert Dogs

February 3, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Georgia Swarm YouTube Video







Full highlights from Georgia's 16-14 win over Las Vegas on Tucker Out Lymphoma night at Lee's Family Forum.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from February 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.