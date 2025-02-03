Full Game Highlights: Georgia Swarm vs Las Vegas Desert Dogs
February 3, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Georgia Swarm YouTube Video
Full highlights from Georgia's 16-14 win over Las Vegas on Tucker Out Lymphoma night at Lee's Family Forum.
