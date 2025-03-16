Full Game Highlights: Georgia Swarm vs Albany FireWolves
March 16, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Georgia Swarm YouTube Video
Full highlights from Albany's 11-10 win over Georgia on Marvel Superhero Night. Dyson Williams scored the game winner with 1 minute left to play. March 15, 2025.
Check out the Georgia Swarm Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from March 16, 2025
- Seals Dominate Vegas 20-11 - San Diego Seals
- Desert Dogs Fall to Seals 20-11 - Las Vegas Desert Dogs
- Player Transactions - NLL
- Vinc Makes 44 Saves in 11-6 Win for Bandits - Buffalo Bandits
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Georgia Swarm Stories
- Georgia Swarm Face off against Saskatchewan Rush in Pivotal Top-Three
- Georgia Swarm Trade Defenseman TJ Comizio to Colorado Mammoth for 3rd Pick in 2026 NLL Draft
- Comparing the Otherworldly Exploits of Lyle Thompson and Jeff Teat
- Swarm Make First Trip to Canada's Capital to Face Ottawa Black Bears
- Swarm Second Half Begins on the Road against the Toronto Rock