Full Game Highlights: Colorado Mammoth vs Rochester Knighthawks
January 26, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Full highlights from Colorado's 11-10 win over Rochester. Zed Williams gets the game winner with 2.3 seconds left. January 25, 2025.
