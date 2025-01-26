Full Game Highlights: Colorado Mammoth vs Rochester Knighthawks

January 26, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth YouTube Video







Full highlights from Colorado's 11-10 win over Rochester. Zed Williams gets the game winner with 2.3 seconds left. January 25, 2025.

