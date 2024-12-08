Full Game Highlights: Colorado Mammoth vs. Las Vegas Desert Dogs
December 8, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Colorado Mammoth YouTube Video
Full highlights from the Colorado Mammoth's 15-9 win over the Las Vegas Desert Dogs. December 6, 2024
Check out the Colorado Mammoth Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from December 8, 2024
- Bandits Pull Away in Fourth to Hand 'Hawks 15-7 Loss - Rochester Knighthawks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Mammoth Stories
- Colorado Secures Franchise-First Win in Las Vegas Via 15-9 Victory
- Mammoth Look to Ride Momentum into Friday Night Showcase against Desert Dogs
- Colorado Completes 11-7 Comeback Over Vancouver During LOUD HOUSE Home Opener
- Colorado Opens 2024-25 Slate Via Faceoff Weekend Showcase vs. Vancouver
- Mammoth Forward Eli McLaughlin Receives Regional, National Tom Longboat Awards