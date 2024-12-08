Full Game Highlights: Colorado Mammoth vs. Las Vegas Desert Dogs

December 8, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth YouTube Video







Full highlights from the Colorado Mammoth's 15-9 win over the Las Vegas Desert Dogs. December 6, 2024

