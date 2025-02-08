Full Game Highlights: Colorado Mammoth vs Georgia Swarm
February 8, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Full highlights from Colorado's 13-12 win over Georgia. Zed Williams led Colorado with a hat trick while Georgia rookie Toron Eccleston had his 2nd consecutive 4-goal game. February 7, 2024.
