Full Game Highlights: Colorado Mammoth vs Georgia Swarm

February 8, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth YouTube Video







Full highlights from Colorado's 13-12 win over Georgia. Zed Williams led Colorado with a hat trick while Georgia rookie Toron Eccleston had his 2nd consecutive 4-goal game. February 7, 2024.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from February 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.