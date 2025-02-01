Full Game Highlights: Calgary Roughnecks vs Ottawa Black Bears

February 1, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Calgary Roughnecks YouTube Video







Full highlights from Calgary's 11-8 win over Ottawa. Tyler Pace scored 4 and Jesse King 3. January 31, 2025.

