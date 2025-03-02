Full Game Highlights: Calgary Roughnecks vs Colorado Mammoth
March 2, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Calgary Roughnecks YouTube Video
Full game highlights from Colorado's 11-8 win over Calgary. Nick Rose made 46 saves in his Calgary debut, though suffered the loss. March 1, 2025.
Check out the Calgary Roughnecks Statistics
