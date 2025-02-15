Full Game Highlights: Buffalo Bandits vs Toronto Rock
February 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Buffalo Bandits YouTube Video
Full highlights from Buffalo's 13-12 win over Toronto on Valentine's Night. Toronto led 5-0 after the 1st quarter but Buffalo comes back to stay undefeated. February 14, 2025
Check out the Buffalo Bandits Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from February 15, 2025
- Seals Take Down Undefeated Buffalo - San Diego Seals
- Seals Shock Buffalo in Overtime, Ending Bandits' 16-Game Win Streak - NLL
- Black Bears Beat FireWolves in Dominant Fashion - Ottawa Black Bears
- Warriors' Big Run Sparks Win Over Las Vegas - Vancouver Warriors
- Las Vegas Goes To Calgary For A Sunday Matchup - Las Vegas Desert Dogs
- Player Transactions - NLL
- Game Prep: Black Bears at FireWolves - Ottawa Black Bears
- Bandits Look to Beat San Diego and Win Games on Back-To-Back Nights - Buffalo Bandits
- Albany FireWolves Return to Action against Ottawa Black Bears on Indigenous Celebration Night - Albany FireWolves
- Knighthawks Carry Three-Game Road Win Streak into Saskatchewan Tonight - Rochester Knighthawks
- Big Run Propels Vancouver Past Vegas 12-8 - Vancouver Warriors
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bandits Stories
- Bandits Look to Beat San Diego and Win Games on Back-To-Back Nights
- Bandits Mount Second-Half Comeback to Beat Rock 13-12
- Bandits Face Rock for 2nd Time this Season
- Bandits Double Down on Commitment to Success
- 'Our Team': Behind the Bandits' Dominant 6-0 Start to the Season