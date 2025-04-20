Full Game Highlights: Buffalo Bandits Georgia Swarm
April 20, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Buffalo Bandits YouTube Video
Full highlights from Georgia's 14-11 win over Buffalo, which secured the Swarm a playoff spot. April 19, 2025.
Check out the Buffalo Bandits Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from April 20, 2025
- NLL Announces Quarterfinal Matchups and Schedule - NLL
- Warriors Ride Six-Game Win Streak into NLL Playoffs - Vancouver Warriors
- Seals and Bandits Set for NLL Quarterfinals - San Diego Seals
- Wings Sweep Home and Home against Georgia - Philadelphia Wings
- Knighthawks to Face Warriors in Opening Round of 2025 NLL Playoffs - Rochester Knighthawks
- Church Scores Six as Rush Pelt Black Bears - Saskatchewan Rush
- Roughnecks Earn Spot in 2025 NLL Playoffs - Calgary Roughnecks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bandits Stories
- Smith Breaks NLL Assist Record in Regular-Season Finale
- Bandits Head to Georgia for Regular-Season Finale
- 'We Capitalized on Our Opportunities': Bandits Relying on Timely Goals and Trust to Win Close Games
- Bandits Strengthen Playoff Position with 15-12 Win Over Halifax
- Bandits to Host First-Round Playoff Game on April 25