Full Game Highlights: Buffalo Bandits Georgia Swarm

April 20, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits YouTube Video







Full highlights from Georgia's 14-11 win over Buffalo, which secured the Swarm a playoff spot. April 19, 2025.

