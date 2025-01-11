Full Game Highlights - Toronto Rock vs Buffalo Bandits

January 11, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Toronto Rock YouTube Video







Full highlights from Buffalo's 15-13 win over Toronto, January 10, 2025. Buffalo moves to 4-0 while Toronto remains winless.

