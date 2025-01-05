Full Game Highlights - Rochester Knighthawks vs Georgia Swarm
January 5, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Rochester Knighthawks YouTube Video
Full highlights from Rochester's 16-9 win over Georgia on Native Heritage Night. Until now, Georgia had been undefeated.
Check out the Rochester Knighthawks Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from January 5, 2025
- Curt Malawsky's Century Mark: Building Success One Win at a Time - Vancouver Warriors
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rochester Knighthawks Stories
- Knighthawks Erupt for Season-High 16 Goals in Bounce-Back Win Over Swarm
- Game Preview: Knighthawks Visit First-Place Swarm Tonight
- Knighthawks Drop Fourth Straight to Bandits
- Knighthawks Look to End Skid Tonight against Defending Champs
- Knighthawks' Comeback Falls Just Short in 14-12 Loss to Rush