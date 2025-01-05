Full Game Highlights - Rochester Knighthawks vs Georgia Swarm

January 5, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Rochester Knighthawks YouTube Video







Full highlights from Rochester's 16-9 win over Georgia on Native Heritage Night. Until now, Georgia had been undefeated.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from January 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.