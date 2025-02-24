Full Game Highlights - Rochester Knighthawks vs Calgary Roughnecks

February 24, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Full highlights from Rochester's 15-10 win over Calgary. Thomas McConvey scored 5 goals in the win. February 22, 2025.

