Full Game Highlights - Philadelphia Wings vs Saskatchewan Rush
December 29, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Philadelphia Wings YouTube Video
Full highlights from Philadelphia's 12-11 OT win over Saskatchewan. Holden Cattoni led Philadelphia with 5 goals including the OT winner.
