Full Game Highlights - Ottawa Black Bears vs San Diego Seals
January 6, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Ottawa Black Bears YouTube Video
Full highlights from the lowest scoring game in NLL history (tied), as San Diego bests Ottawa 6-5.
