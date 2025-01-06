Full Game Highlights - Ottawa Black Bears vs San Diego Seals

January 6, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Full highlights from the lowest scoring game in NLL history (tied), as San Diego bests Ottawa 6-5.

