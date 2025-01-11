Full Game Highlights - Ottawa Black Bears vs Georgia Swarm
January 11, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Ottawa Black Bears YouTube Video
Full highlights from Ottawa's 14-10 win over Georgia. Lyle Thompson had 5 goals for Georgia, and Jeff Teat a hat trick for Ottawa. January 10, 2025.
