Full Game Highlights - Las Vegas Desert Dogs vs Saskatchewan Rush
January 12, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Las Vegas Desert Dogs YouTube Video
Full game highlights from Saskatchewan's 15-9 win over Las Vegas. January 11, 2025.
Check out the Las Vegas Desert Dogs Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from January 12, 2025
- Mammoth Mount Monstrous Comeback Over FireWolves, Improve to 4-2 on Season - Colorado Mammoth
- Petterson's Last-Second Buzzer Beater Sinks Knighthawks - Halifax Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.