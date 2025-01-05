Full Game Highlights - Las Vegas Desert Dogs vs Albany FireWolves

January 5, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Las Vegas Desert Dogs YouTube Video







Full highlights from Las Vegas' 12-11 overtime win over Albany on Tucker Out Lymphoma night.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from January 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.