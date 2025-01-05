Full Game Highlights - Las Vegas Desert Dogs vs Albany FireWolves
January 5, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Las Vegas Desert Dogs YouTube Video
Full highlights from Las Vegas' 12-11 overtime win over Albany on Tucker Out Lymphoma night.
Check out the Las Vegas Desert Dogs Statistics
