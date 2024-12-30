Full Game Highlights - Georgia Swarm vs Colorado Mammoth
December 30, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Georgia Swarm YouTube Video
Full highlights from Georgia's 13-12 win over Colorado. Andrew Kew scored the game winner with 53 seconds left in a game that was tied 8 times.
