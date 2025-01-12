Full Game Highlights - Calgary Roughnecks vs Philadelphia Wings

January 12, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Calgary Roughnecks YouTube Video







Full Highlights from Philadelphia's 13-11 win over Calgary. January 11, 2025

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from January 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.